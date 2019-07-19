Norbord (TSE:OSB) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.00.

TSE:OSB opened at C$30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$26.31 and a 1-year high of C$57.29.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Norbord will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Norbord’s payout ratio is 145.04%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

