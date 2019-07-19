NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$348,957.56 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 44,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$348,957.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,499.64.

NG opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84, a quick ratio of 75.66 and a current ratio of 76.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.49 and a 12 month high of C$8.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.78. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -25.76.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

