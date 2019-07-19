NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DNOW has been the topic of several other reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.45. NOW has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.54 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that NOW will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 27,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,107,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,317,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

