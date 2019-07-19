NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Issues Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 55.22%.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.30. NVE has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NVE by 49,850.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of NVE by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth $279,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

