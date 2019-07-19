Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE:OMP opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

