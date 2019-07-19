Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $22.29. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 74 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.62% of Old Point Financial worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

