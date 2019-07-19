On Deck Capital’s (ONDK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.87. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 115,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

