Open Platform Price Tops $0.0021 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,308.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.01330041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00123828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

