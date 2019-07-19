Oppenheimer Comments on Citigroup Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on C. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,838.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

