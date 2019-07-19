Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 172.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

