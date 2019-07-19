P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.32

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $8.10. P & F Industries shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,629 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.20%.

P & F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.