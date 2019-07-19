Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Shares Up 0.3%

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.