Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

PRMRF opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 44.10%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

