ParkByte (PKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $34,517.00 and $29.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkByte has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

