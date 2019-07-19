Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut JSR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Numis Securities cut Whitbread to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,187.80 ($54.72).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,107 ($27.53) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,901.80. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29). The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

