Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 949 ($12.40) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 969.89. The stock has a market cap of $775.36 million and a PE ratio of 24.03. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 65,242 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total value of £668,078.08 ($872,962.34). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,296 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.94), for a total value of £497,930.40 ($650,634.26).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.