Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of 4imprint Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,610 ($34.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,629.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.85. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.