Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for RPS Group (LON:RPS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RPS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Numis Securities raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.55) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.76. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.33).

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,849.99 ($25,937.53). Also, insider Catherine Glickman acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £39,775 ($51,973.08). Insiders have purchased 221,050 shares of company stock valued at $25,728,450 over the last three months.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.