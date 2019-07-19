Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,820 ($23.78). The company has a market capitalization of $273.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,466.19.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Neeraj Kapur purchased 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £559.60 ($731.22).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.