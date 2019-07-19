People (CVE:PEO) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.83.

CVE:PEO opened at C$8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $516.26 million and a PE ratio of -38.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.17. People has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.61.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that People will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

