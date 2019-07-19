Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $21.40 on Monday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

