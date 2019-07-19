PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Trading Up 5.6%

PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

