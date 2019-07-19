Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 533,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,884. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

