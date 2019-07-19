PlayGame (PXG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,903.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $678,482.00 and $5,903.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00276134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01348215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00124607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,117,978 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

