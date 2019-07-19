Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.75. Points International shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $163.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 18.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Points International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Points International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Points International by 15.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Points International during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

