PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $938.20 Million

Brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to announce sales of $938.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $961.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $917.40 million. PolyOne reported sales of $914.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

POL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wellington Shields upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PolyOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,561,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PolyOne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PolyOne by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 153,732 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $28,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,191. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

