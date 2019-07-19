Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $745.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

