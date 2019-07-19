President Energy’s (PPC) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of PPC stock opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. President Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

