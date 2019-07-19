Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Progressive stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $551,745.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,907. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $346,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $59,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Progressive by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,366,000 after purchasing an additional 730,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

