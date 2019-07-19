Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. Prologis has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.