Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.26-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. Prologis also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.26-3.30 EPS.

Prologis stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.58.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.