PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.07.

PTC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. PTC has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.29 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,050 shares of company stock worth $1,430,916. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $5,897,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $197,240,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 311,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

