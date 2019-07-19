Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

CTVA opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.