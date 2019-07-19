Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Jagged Peak Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JAG. Williams Capital started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of JAG opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $220,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 66,613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 322,974 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

