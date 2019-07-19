Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

VNO stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $534.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.