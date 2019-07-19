Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.37. Qualys has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $261,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 51.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.