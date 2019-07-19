RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.10. RADCOM shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RADCOM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

