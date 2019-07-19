Rate3 (RTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $330,468.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $330,468.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, HADAX and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.89 or 0.05294181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX, ABCC, FCoin, BitForex, HADAX, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinrail and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

