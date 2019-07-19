Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lithia Motors (LAD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) in the last few weeks:

7/11/2019 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2019 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2019 – Lithia Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2019 – Lithia Motors is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.03. 254,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,362. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $124.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.29. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

