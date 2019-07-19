Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,238.89 ($94.59).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB opened at GBX 6,689 ($87.40) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,410.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a one year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.