Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

RTN opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.05. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

