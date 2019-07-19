Reviewing CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CDW has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reebonz has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Reebonz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.03% 77.94% 10.90% Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDW and Reebonz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $16.24 billion 1.01 $643.00 million $5.10 22.04 Reebonz $88.38 million 0.17 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Dividends

CDW pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Reebonz does not pay a dividend. CDW pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDW has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CDW and Reebonz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 3 4 0 2.57 Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $105.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Reebonz has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.99%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reebonz is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats Reebonz on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

