Reviewing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million 7.24 -$80.24 million ($0.38) -40.87 Innodata $57.42 million 0.54 N/A N/A N/A

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.65% -11.13% -7.48% Innodata -2.73% -2.92% -1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 8 0 2.89 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $19.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Innodata.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats Innodata on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

