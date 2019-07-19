Reviewing NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 2.16 $3.63 billion $0.90 7.77 CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $23.19 billion 1.48 $5.17 billion $0.82 7.37

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 29.79% 9.42% 0.55% CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 22.28% 6.75% 0.27%

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

