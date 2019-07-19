Reviewing REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Tantech (NYSE:TANH)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REX American Resources and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 5.31% 5.61% 5.21% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Tantech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $486.67 million 0.99 $31.65 million N/A N/A Tantech $29.56 million 1.43 $1.98 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Tantech.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Tantech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct that is used in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and sells electric buses and specialty electric vehicles, such as electric logistics cars, brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors for industrial energy applications; and household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning uses. It also exports its bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal and purification products. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

