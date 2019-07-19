RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

NYSE RLJ opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at $914,203.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

