Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.