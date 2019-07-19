Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.81. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 33,138 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 236,472 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,472,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,144,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

