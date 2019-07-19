Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDSA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,940.38 ($38.42).

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,534 ($33.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.41. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,539.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

