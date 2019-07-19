Rupee (RUP) 1-Day Volume Tops $37.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Rupee has a market cap of $183,941.00 and $37.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,209,550 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

